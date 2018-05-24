Electrical fire damages West Side home overnight

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical fire started by a downed power line damaged a West Side home overnight, firefighters said Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Laverne Avenue, which is located not far from West Commerce Street and South Acme Road.

Firefighters said the power line fell and hit a corner of the house, burning an electrical box. An old pickup truck also caught fire, fire officials said.

The damage to the home is estimated to be roughly $10,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

