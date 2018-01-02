2 separate electrical fires force families to evacuate their homes

SAN ANTONIO - Two separate electrical fires forced families to evacuate their homes early Tuesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The first fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Torreon Street, located not far from South Brazos Street and Lanier High School.

Firefighters said they were originally called to that home for an odor of smoke. When they arrived, they found a small fire up in the attic.

The family living inside said it was their first night in the rental house. They will now live in a motel and the Red Cross has been in called to assist them.

A second fire also occurred in the 300 block of Bristol Avenue on the city's South Side around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said they believe that fire was also electrical in nature and that six people made it out safely along with a dog.

The damage caused by the attic fire is estimated at $50,000.

