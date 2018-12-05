Electrical issue possibly linked to cause of North Side town house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical issue possibly caused a fire on the North Side on Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire happened at a town house on Petal Drive near Wurzbach Parkway.

The San Antonio Fire Department said crews arrived to the scene to find fire inside one of the walls in a bathroom.

The fire didn't spread too far into the next-door town home.

No one was hurt.

Officials believe the cause of the fire may be linked to plumbing or electrical work that was done earlier Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.