SAN ANTONIO - Electrical issues are being blamed for a fire at a triplex Wednesday night, first responders said.

Firefighters responded to Thompson Place near Frio City Road around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Crews said it appears the fire started on the porch and spread to the attic.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

It's unclear exactly how much damage was caused.

