Elmendorf police arrest man with felony warrants after chase

SAN ANTONIO - Elmendorf police have arrested a man after he led authorities on a vehicle chase late Sunday night.

The chase began just before midnight near Highway 181 and Loop 1604.

According to police, the motorcyclist eventually drove into some bushes near East Houston Street and Kenmar Drive on the city's East Side just before crashing.

Authorities said they were able to eventually catch up to the man and take him into custody. His name and age were not released.

Police did say the man had multiple felony warrants to his name.

At this time, it's unclear as to how or why the chase originally started.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.