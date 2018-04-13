'Embarrassing' mistake on New Braunfels Avenue Overpass finally fixed

SAN ANTONIO - A contractor has fixed the lopsided decorative arches on the New Braunfels Avenue overpass over Interstate 35 six months after the Texas Department of Transportation revealed the mistake in October.

The arches were fixed last month at the contractor’s expense, said Josh Donat, a spokesman for TxDOT.

What went wrong?

Donat said workers use Styrofoam pieces to create the arched windows. When the concrete was poured, the Styrofoam pieces shifted. No one could see that the arches had shifted until it was too late. Workers have learned how to prevent the foam from shifting for future projects.

The overpass should be completed by this summer.

See the before and after photo below:

