Embattled Leon Valley councilman seeks TRO against city

LEON VALLEY, Texas - An embattled Leon Valley city councilman accused of sexual harassment is seeking a temporary restraining order against the city he serves.
Benny Martinez and his attorney went before a Bexar County district judge Thursday with the legal request.
The TRO request comes days before the city has scheduled a meeting to hear the allegations against Martinez and decide what happens next.
An investigation took place after several city staff and a councilwoman accused Martinez of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
Martinez says he's innocent and is the victim of a plan by the city manager to boot him off city council.
A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Monday morning.
