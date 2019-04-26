Embattled Leon Valley councilman seeks TRO against city

LEON VALLEY, Texas - An embattled Leon Valley city councilman accused of sexual harassment is seeking a temporary restraining order against the city he serves.

Benny Martinez and his attorney went before a Bexar County district judge Thursday with the legal request.

The TRO request comes days before the city has scheduled a meeting to hear the allegations against Martinez and decide what happens next.

An investigation took place after several city staff and a councilwoman accused Martinez of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Martinez says he's innocent and is the victim of a plan by the city manager to boot him off city council.

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Monday morning.

