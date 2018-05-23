Emerging transportation issues discussed at 2018 State of Transit event

SAN ANTONIO - Emerging transportation issues were discussed at the 2018 State of Transit event hosted by VIA Metropolitan Transit and the San Antonio Mobility Coalition.

VIA officials said Wednesday's event featured voices from the transit industry to highlight progress on issues and plans for future development. Nearly 400 city, county, state, community and transit industry leaders participated.

VIA president and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt and VIA board chair Hope Andrade delivered a keynote presentation, which included information about VIA programs and services, the new Stone Oak Park & Ride, transit technology innovation and mobility on-demand prospects, officials said.

"VIA's primary goal is to provide access to mobility and multimodal transit options for all. This requires the support and involvement of our entire community. Everyone benefits in both the short and long term," Arndt said. "The prosperity, growth and development of our region depends on a strong comprehensive public transportation system in order to attract industry and developments that create jobs and grow our economy. We are driving the future for our region and the future is bright."

Officials said Wednesday's presentation included testimonials from VIA riders, information about proposed rapid transit corridors and an update on VIA's partnership with the city of San Antonio, including increased ridership on high-frequency routes.

