Endangered Texas Horned Lizards hatched at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - Two dozen endangered Texas horned lizards hatched Thursday at the Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo.

The Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project strives to strengthen the survival of Texas horned lizards in South Texas.

The project is trying to save the endangered state reptile of Texas by breeding and releasing them into the wild.

The Texas horned lizard hatchlings are expected to be released into the wild once they reach a significant size, increasing their chance of survival.

More clusters of baby Texas horned lizards are expected to hatch at the San Antonio Zoo this season.

To monitor the lizards after release, the project will utilize a dog, which is trained to detect and track them.

