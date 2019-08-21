U.S. Energy Secretary, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry falls for Instagram hoax

You've seen it. You may have even shared it. It's not true.

But it fooled Energy Secretary Rick Perry and a bunch of other high-profile people.

The former Texas governor, and the man currently responsible for the country's nuclear weapons and power plants, shared a viral Instagram hoax post to his 25,000 followers and told them to "feel free to repost!!"

The message features a fake "legal message" warning of a new Instagram policy that would make Instagram photos and messages public.

Perry deleted the post after being mocked across social media.

Perry wasn't the only high-profile person to fall for the hoax. Megan Rapinoe, Pink, Julia Roberts, Scooter Braun, Judd Apatow, Julianne Moore, Usher, Tom Holland and many other high-profile people have all reportedly shared the viral meme.

Instagram has responded, saying there is no truth to the post.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, also addressed it on his Instagram story Tuesday.

Mosseri's post:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.