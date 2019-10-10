Energy Secretary Rick Perry subpoenaed by House Democrats

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during an East Room event on the environment on July 7, 2019, at the White House in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON - House Democrats have subpoenaed former Texas governor and current Energy Secretary Rick Perry as part of their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees sent Perry a subpoena Thursday asking him to provide documents related to a Ukrainian state-owned energy company as well as his involvement in a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The committees set a deadline for Oct. 18.

Trump has said Perry set up the July 25 call. A spokeswoman for Perry said he wanted Trump to speak on energy matters with the Ukrainian leader as part of U.S. efforts to boost Western energy ties to Eastern Europe.

