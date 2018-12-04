Engineers working to fix reported power outage at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO - A power outage has been reported Tuesday morning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

According to the JBSA Twitter feed, several unnamed areas are affected and civil engineers are currently troubleshooting and working to fix the issue.

Those affected by the power outage are urged to check with JBSA social media for more information.

You can also check the CPS Energy outage center page for the latest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.