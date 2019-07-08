Enjoy free Slurpee at Stripes on 7-Eleven Day

SAN ANTONIO - Stripes is celebrating 7-Eleven Day by giving away free small Slurpee drinks at participating locations.

The convenience store was acquired by 7-Eleven in 2018, according to a news release. The acquisition brought Slurpee drinks to Stripes customers.

7-Eleven celebrates its birthday every year with the small Slurpee giveaway, and now Stripes customers are can enjoy a frozen treat on the company's birthday as well.

Free small Slurpees will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, while supplies last.

