Enjoy romance on Valentine's Day during Ash Wednesday at these SA seafood restaurants

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been 73 years since Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day have fallen on the same day and while it may cause some sort of dilemma, the romance doesn’t have to go away.

For many Christians who observe it, the first day of the Lenten season means fasting or abstinence from meat.

The dilemma, then, that arises when the holy day coincides with the most romantic day of the year means the elimination of enjoying a steak dinner, chocolates and washing it all down with alcohol.

However, the love affair can stay intact for companions and Lent observers with these options.

Smashing Crab: 8910 Bandera Rd, (210) 509-7702, $$ Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen: 1816 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 226-2200, $$ Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen: 76 NE Loop 410, (210) 340-7143, $$ Boudro's On the River Walk: 421 E Commerce St, (210) 224-8484, $$$ Ernesto's Mexican Specialties: 2559 Jackson Keller Rd, (210) 344-1248, $$ El Bucanero: 13802 Embassy Row, (210) 333-0909, $$ Wildfish Seafood Grille & Steaks: 1834 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 493-1600, $$$ El Marinero: 1819 McCullough Ave, (210) 465-9178, $$ Ostra: 212 W Crockett St, (210) 396-5817, $$$ Asado Seafood and Grill: 611 NW Loop 410, (210) 377-4653, $$$ Range: 125 E Houston St, (210) 227-4455, $$$ Bella on the River: 106 River Walk St, (210) 404-2355, $$$ II Sogno Osteria: 200 E Grayson St, (210) 223-3900, $$$ Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood: 219 E Houston St, (210) 472-2600, $$$ Chart House at the Tower of Americas: 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way, (210) 223-3101 Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery: 136 E. Grayson St, (210) 455-5701 Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen: 2815 N Lp 1604 E, (210) 545-0666, $$ Cookhouse: 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-8211, $$ Shuck Shack: 520 E Grayson St, (210) 236-7422, $$ Silo Terrace Oyster Bar: 22211 Ih10, (210) 698-2002, $$

