Entrepreneurship on display at San Antonio Startup Week

SAN ANTONIO - Got an idea for a product that could change the world completely?

Then you might want to mosey on down to San Antonio's third-annual Startup Week where all things entrepreneurship will be discussed.

Startup Week is a five-day celebration of entrepreneurship and will have panels, workshops and events that will be equal parts educational and entertaining. The events are open to the public and completely run by volunteers.

You can expect up to 75 different events and panels with guest speakers that will include Graham Weston, co-founder of Geekdom, Randy Smith, co-founder of Weston Urban and many others.

Startup Week begins on Monday and will conclude on Friday, Oct. 26. The panels and workshops will be held in various locations throughout San Antonio like CAST Tech High School and Central Library.

