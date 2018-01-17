ERCOT asks Texans to consume less energy anticipating 'significantly high' demand

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' largest electric energy manager is advising Texans to consume less energy early Wednesday morning in anticipation of a "significantly high" demand.
ERCOT, the group that manages electric energy for 90 percent of Texas, said it is expecting a peak in electric energy consumption between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The cold winter weather has caused an increase in energy use because more people are using their heaters.
Here are some ways consumers can help conserve energy:
- Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).
- Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let heat from the sun come in.
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
