ERCOT asks Texans to consume less energy anticipating 'significantly high' demand

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' largest electric energy manager is advising Texans to consume less energy early Wednesday morning in anticipation of a "significantly high" demand.

ERCOT, the group that manages electric energy for 90 percent of Texas, said it is expecting a peak in electric energy consumption between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The cold winter weather has caused an increase in energy use because more people are using their heaters.

Here are some ways consumers can help conserve energy:

Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let heat from the sun come in.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

