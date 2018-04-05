Escape attempt occurred at Bexar County Jail Thursday morning

SAN ANTONIO - An escape attempt was made at the Bexar County Jail Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no escape occurred and that there is no threat to public safety.

The newly created Contraband Abatement Team found breakage in the outer structure of the jail but the facility is secure.

Mugshot, name released of man accused of shooting security guard at H-E-B

The jail and surrounding streets are currently on lockdown until further notice, according to a press release.

This attempt comes just one month after three male jail inmates escaped before being captured the same day.

RELATED: BCSO knew of inmates' escape plan 2 months before it happened, state inspection finds

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.