Ethics complaint filed against Leon Valley mayor

LEON VALLEY - A Leon Valley council member has filed an ethics complaint against the mayor.

Councilwoman Donna Charles told KSAT 12 that she filed the complaint against Mayor Chris Riley.

On Monday, during a special council meeting, it was revealed that the complaint was leaked and posted on a website. The leak is under criminal investigation.

Council members voted 4-1 to appoint an outside attorney to review the complaint along with the Ethics Review Board.

