Eva Longoria announced as grand marshal of Day of the Dead river parade in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Eva Longoria will celebrate Day of the Dead by serving as grand marshal of the inaugural Catrinas on the River Parade Friday.

The actress, producer and philanthropist told SA Live it’s an honor to be involved in the parade, as well as have her organization, Eva’s Heroes, be featured in the event.

Eva’s Heroes helps teens and young adults with intellectual special needs “integrate and flourish

in society,” a release states.

RELATED: FIRST LOOK: First colorful barges revealed for Day of Dead Parade in SA

The Catrinas on the River Parade will spotlight a line of 22 custom-made, illuminated floats in the spirit of Day of the Dead.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre. Seat sales will benefit the Ray Feo Scholarship Foundation. For more information on tickets, click here.

It will help kick off the Day of the Dead San Antonio festival in La Villita, which runs Friday to Sunday.

That event is free, but attendees will need to have tickets. Free tickets are available online.

Read more about Day of the Dead on KSAT.com:

7 questions you were too embarrassed to ask about Dia de Muertos

KSAT's coverage of Day of the Dead in Mexico City

Meet artists behind San Antonio's life-sized sugar skulls

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.