Every student in San Marcos CISD may receive free breakfast, lunch next school year

SAN MARCOS - San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District is planning to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student in the district next school year.

Board members with San Marcos CISD voted to approve the Community Eligibility Provision program Monday, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

The Community Eligibility Program is a nonpricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas, according to the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service.

This program allows every student to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.

Parents will not have to fill out qualifying applications for eligibility.

This program also eliminates the need for courtesy meals given to students with a negative account balance.

So far in the 2017-18 school year, more than 26,000 courtesy meals have been served across the district, which costs more than $48,000, according to Community Impact.

The program will start at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, pending approval from the state.

