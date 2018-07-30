Everything you need to know about avocados and where to get free guacamole

Avocado: The avocado contains a toxin called persin that can cause upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.

SAN ANTONIO - The avocado is a popular food item and a staple in many households.

July 31 is National Avocado Day, and there are so many things the avocado is good for.

Health Benefits

The avocado is packed with so many healthy benefits here are the top 5:

1. Nutritious

2. Loaded with fiber

3. Can lower cholesterol

4. Heart healthy

5. May help you lose weight

Avocado Trends

The avocado has become a popular, trendy food item. In fact according to data from Haas Avocado Board, 1.9 billion pounds of avocado were consumed in the United States last year, which was more than double the amount consumed in 2005.

Avocados are being used fore more than just guacamole.

Here are the top 3 trends:

1. Avocado toast

2. Avocado fries

3. Avocado ice cream/popsicle

Free Guacamole on National Avocado Day

Chipotle is giving away free guacamole on Tuesday, but there's a catch.

You have to order a meal via the app or online to get the free guacamole as an add-on or separately as a portion of guac and chips.

