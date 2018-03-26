Ex-attorney who allegedly traded legal services for sex with clients goes to trial Monday

FLORESVILLE, Texas - The trial of ex-attorney Mark Benavides is set to begin in Floresville on Monday with jury selection.

The trial was moved from San Antonio to Floresville at the request of Benavides’ attorneys, who claimed that the case received too much publicity in San Antonio for him to get a fair trial.

Benavides' legal troubles began over two years ago when a female client claimed that she had sex with him in a jury room at the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center while he negotiated a plea deal for her in an intoxication manslaughter case.

The sex, she claimed, was in exchange for his legal services.

A subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Benavides had made similar deals with other female clients and made video recordings of the sexual encounters.

He is facing six counts of trafficking of persons, according to Assistant District Attorney Meredith Chacon.

“I’m putting on six cases, kind of, within one,” she said. “So we have six victims we have to put on and all of the attendant evidence that goes with those cases.”

The evidence, she said, will include the videos.

The trial is just the beginning of Benavides' legal troubles.

Chacon said, “There are still indictments pending in separate cases involving sexual assault of a child, sexual assault and compelling prostitution.”

