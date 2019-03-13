Ex-Bexar County ESD official who admitted to stealing taxpayer money avoids jail time

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A former Bexar County Emergency Services District administrator will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony charge of theft by a public servant.

Gil Muniz Perez, 62, pleaded guilty Monday to stealing between $30,000 and $150,000, court records show. Perez, who at one point worked for six of the county's 12 ESDs, carried out a number of overpayment schemes, which included duplicate payments, fake expenditures, credit card payments for personal use and other unauthorized transactions, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 10 years' probation and will be required to pay $149,769.99 in restitution.

Perez came under the scrutiny of law enforcement after a county audit found discrepancies within multiple ESDs Perez was affiliated with.

Perez was indicted in July 2017 on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property, abuse of official capacity and theft by a public servant following an investigation by the Texas Rangers. The Texas Rangers were assisted by the Bexar County Auditor’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

ESDs provide essential fire and medical services to sections of unincorporated Bexar County.

