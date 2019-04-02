Ex-deputy accused of collecting drug dealer's debts is arrested again

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Tuesday arrested an ex-deputy on suspicion she engaged in organized crime.

Rita Ann Alvarez, 33, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. in connection with an indictment for engaging in organized criminal activity and illegal bartering, according to BCSO.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously told KSAT that Alvarez was once assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center Annex and collected money for Christobal Perez, a jail inmate. Alvarez made sure the money went into Perez's jail commissary account, Salazar said.

A 2017 warrant for Alvarez's arrest states that she told Perez that "she loves him and that she would be there for him."

Salazar was given a dishonorable discharge for resigning from the Sheriff's Office in lieu of allegations for criminal misconduct.

Alvarez was one of four people arrested in August 2017 following an investigation by the Narcotics/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Unit. Online court records show she was indicted in 2017, but the case was subsequently closed. Online court records show she was reindicted on April 2.

“District Attorney Joe Gonzales and I are in constant contact regarding anticipated cases that pertain to public servants," Salazar said. "Both he and I share the same stance of holding everyone accountable, especially public servants who have made the decision to break the law.”

