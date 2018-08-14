Ex-Edgewood vice principal caught with student in truck sentenced in indecency case

SAN ANTONIO - An ex-vice principal in the Edgewood ISD was sentenced in court to six years in prison on Tuesday.

Severo Campos, 45, was arrested in 2015 on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

Campos plead guilty in July after he admitted to having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl beginning in May 2015.

Campos was the former vice principal at E.T. Wrenn Middle School.

Edgewood ISD police say the relationship started when the victim was a student at the middle school, and continued when she went on to Kennedy High School.

Campos was reportedly caught with the 14-year-old girl inside his truck.

Campos also had been previously charged with sexual assault of a child and an inappropriate relationship between educator and a student.

All of the charges stem from the encounters with the one victim.

