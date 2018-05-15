Ex-lawyer from SA who faked documents gets 6 years for fraud

SAN ANTONIO - An ex-lawyer in San Antonio who faked court documents and forged the signatures of judges must serve six years in federal prison and repay nearly $3 million to his victims.

Todd Prins, 52, was sentenced Tuesday in San Antonio.

Prosecutors said Prins, who surrendered his law license amid the investigation, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud.

The scam started in 2013 and ran through 2016.

Authorities said Prins forged court rulings, faked signatures from judges and used emails and text messages to deceive clients and get money from them.

Prins acknowledged defrauding several victims, including falsely telling clients they won court judgments. In one case, a client provided about $2.4 million for a trust account, but Prins moved the money to a bank account he controlled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.