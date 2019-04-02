Ex-megachurch employee arrested on online solicitation of minor charge

SAN ANTONIO - A former employee of Community Bible Church was arrested on Thursday in Georgia, the San Antonio Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Zachary James Wachholz, 24, was arrested by the Gwinnett County Police Department on a warrant from the San Antonio Police Department's Vice Unit.

Wachholz faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor. He is accused of inappropriately messaging at least eight boys from the church's youth ministry program, according to San Antonio police.

He is currently awaiting extradition to the Bexar County jail.

Community Bible Church's lead pastor, Ed Newton, said church officials believe Wachholz was "involved (in) more than electronic communication" with one of the alleged victims.

"But whether it is inappropriate electronic communication or inappropriate physical contact, it is wrong and illegal and will not be tolerated at all," Newton said following the report of the allegations. "We immediately notified law enforcement authorities."

Officers responded to an undisclosed location Feb. 17, where Wacholz told police he had been using the messaging app Snapchat to text the alleged victims.

When officers began to question him further, he requested a lawyer, according to police.

Church officials told the responding officers that they have a list of at least eight juveniles who had been contacted by Wachholz, according to police.

Newton said a trespass warning has been issued against Wachholz, which will prevent him from accessing the church campus or any CBC events.

