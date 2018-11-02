Ex-SA park police officer wanted on child porn charges kills himself

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime San Antonio Park police officer took his own life Wednesday night after the FBI went to his home to arrest him on child pornography charges, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The former lawman, who also worked for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer, was identified as 46-year-old Ruben Rene Huerta. Authorities said Huerta shot and killed himself inside a Northwest Side home in the 2900 block of Eagle Ridge.

Neighbors, who were told to stay inside their homes by authorities, reached out to KSAT after police and the FBI stormed their neighborhood where Huerta was barricading himself in a home.

Neighbors said they heard small explosions and saw FBI agents go inside the home after hearing a single gunshot.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators found approximately 42 images and videos of child pornography on Huerta's site account on Tumblr -- a microblogging and social networking website.

Investigators said in the affidavit that Huerta's internet activity was traced to two locations: Huerta's home and his workplace, La Quinta Inns & Suites, where he was a night desk clerk.

On Oct. 24, investigators said Huerta was questioned at work, where he confessed to running the Tumblr site that contained child pornography, according to the affidavit.

"(Huerta) used both his mobile telephone and laptop computer to access and utilize this Tumblr account to view, receive, and distribute child pornography," investigators said in the affidavit.

Investigators said Huerta used internet services at his home and workplace to receive and distribute child pornography, which he obtained from other websites and mobile applications.

According to the affidavit, Huerta used his former badge numbers as passcodes for his cellphone and mobile apps from his time with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and San Antonio Police Department.

The affidavit states Huerta was employed with BCSO from 1993-1995 and then with SAPD from 1995-2009.

Huerta told investigators he began his child pornography obsession and using crystal meth after he was fired by SAPD because it gave him a "rush," according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Huerta was arrested twice in 2006 and 2011 on charges of driving while intoxicated. He was given a $750 fine and two years probation for his 2011 DWI charge.

An FBI spokesperson told KSAT it is not uncommon for child pornography suspects to commit suicide after learning of charges. A law enforcement official said a robot was sent into the home to confirm Huerta's death.

