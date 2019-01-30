Ex-SAPD officer pleads guilty to DWI wreck with children in her car

SAN ANTONIO - A former San Antonio Police Department officer accused of causing a 2017 drunken driving crash while three of her children were in the car has admitted guilt in the wreck.

Gena Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of DWI with a child under 15 in the vehicle, according to a copy of a plea agreement obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in 399th District Court on March 12.

Rodriguez, who was off duty at the time of the April 2017 incident, slammed her vehicle into the back of another vehicle along Loop 1604 at Culebra Road, causing a chain reaction crash.

All three children were under the age of 10, according to an SAPD incident report.

A separate DWI report from the department indicated that Rodriguez had a strong odor of intoxicants on her breath, argued with emergency medical services personnel at the scene and was uncooperative and disrespectful to officers, including a supervisor assigned to her own substation.

One of the other drivers involved in the wreck said that Rodriguez was a "complete mess" at the scene and appeared to be under the influence of heavy intoxicants.

Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave after the crash and then returned to administrative duty before leaving the department in June 2017.

She was later indicted that summer on three felony counts of DWI with a child under 15.

