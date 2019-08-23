EXPECT DELAYS: CPS Energy to intermittently close parts of Loop 410 Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is warning drivers to expect delays on a stretch of Loop 410 on Sunday.

Crews with the utility company will be spanning high voltage electric lines across Loop 410 between Bandera Road and Ingram Road. The work will lead to intermittent lane closures between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Traffic could be stopped for 15 to 20 minutes during each rolling roadblock.

A rolling roadblock, also known as a temporary road closure, rolling block, pacing operation, or traffic pacing, is a common highway traffic control technique used to temporarily slow or stop traffic upstream of construction, maintenance, and utility work activities requiring a short-term full closure of the roadway and/or lanes. -CPS Energy

The work is not expected to cause any power interruptions in the area.

