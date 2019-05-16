Explore SA Botanical Garden for free Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO - You can take an evening stroll through the San Antonio Botanical Garden for free Thursday night from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

SABG is celebrating National Public Gardens Day with free admission to the public.

Guests can explore 38 acres of garden space and listen to a special opera performance from the music department at University of the Incarnate Word from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

There will also be culinary demonstrations, guided walks, a student sustainability showcase from 5 to 6:30 p.m., nature play activities and Santikos Art in the Garden by young, emerging Mexican artist Alejandro Martin, AKA "Otto."

National Public Gardens Day was created in 2009 to help drive exposure to the importance of building vibrant, relevant gardens committed to community enrichment and environmental responsibility through community engagement, sustainable practices and conversation, according to a press release.

SABG is located at 555 Funston Place.

