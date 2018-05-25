News

Express News lays off reporters, editors, photographers

14 journalists laid off Thursday

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's only major daily newspaper laid off more than a dozen employees Thursday.

The layoffs affected writers, editors and photographers, according to the newspaper's website.

The layoffs were due to "economic factors."

The Express News is owned by Hearst Corp.

According to an article on the paper's website, there will be more collaboration and pooling resources between Hearst's newspapers across Texas.

The Express News is currently without an editor-in-chief. The former editor-in-chief, Mike Leary, retired earlier this month.

The article says the managing editor left this week for a job with The New York Times. The newsroom is currently being led by the managing editor of the Houston Chronicle.

The managing editor of the Houston Chronicle responded to criticism about the layoffs on his Twitter page.

