Express News lays off reporters, editors, photographers

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's only major daily newspaper laid off more than a dozen employees Thursday.

The layoffs affected writers, editors and photographers, according to the newspaper's website.

The layoffs were due to "economic factors."

The Express News is owned by Hearst Corp.

According to an article on the paper's website, there will be more collaboration and pooling resources between Hearst's newspapers across Texas.

The Express News is currently without an editor-in-chief. The former editor-in-chief, Mike Leary, retired earlier this month.

The article says the managing editor left this week for a job with The New York Times. The newsroom is currently being led by the managing editor of the Houston Chronicle.

News of the layoffs has many people, including some of those who were laid off, sounding off on Twitter:

Folks, I was laid off today, along with several other longtime Express-News employees. Thanks to all the sources who helped me report the news, and to readers. Also, sorry for the errors that made it into print despite our best efforts. Good luck, zeke — Zeke MacCormack (@ZekeMac) May 24, 2018

I've got some bad news to report, at least from my perspective. I was laid off today by the @ExpressNews. I enjoyed telling stories about San Antonio high school sports. Thanks to everyone who helped me do that. — Adam Zuvanich (@AZuvanich) May 24, 2018

The newsroom at the San Antonio @ExpressNews, the only newspaper serving the nation’s 7th largest - and fastest - growing city, was gutted this week. Godspeed to the great reporters who’ve told the stories of San Antonians over the years. @Hearst https://t.co/VkR4oKTThY — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 24, 2018

So today the penny pinchers at @Hearst corporation gutted the San Antonio @ExpressNews newsroom, basically turning it into the SA bureau of the @HoustonChron . Consolidation. This despite record profits at @Hearst. Terrible for the local community. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 24, 2018

My heart goes out to all those Express-News people who are leaving today not knowing what the future holds after a brutal round of job eliminations. The paper is not better for it, and San Antonio isn't better served by it. — Chris Lykins (@chrisjlykins) May 24, 2018

The managing editor of the Houston Chronicle responded to criticism about the layoffs on his Twitter page.

Respectfully,the layoffs today at Express-News were hard, but did not gut the newsroom. — Vernon Loeb (@LoebVernon) May 24, 2018

And call the Express-News a bureau of the Chronicle is just wrong. Watch us work together! — Vernon Loeb (@LoebVernon) May 24, 2018

