Express your selfie at the Art of Ice Cream

The Art of Ice Cream

AUSTIN, Texas - Instagram worthy backdrops and fresh frozen treats abound at Austin’s Art of Ice Cream.

The Art of Ice Cream kicked off it’s inaugural opening weekend and if you love San Antonio’s Flower Vault, you’ll be sure to love this new art installation.

Photo connoisseurs can explore themed rooms like the banana split room, popsicle paradise and neapolitan beach while sampling ice cream.

The Art of Ice Cream is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission price varies by age - from free to $25.

Dreaming of ice cream? Purchase tickets in advance to reserve a time slot and guarantee entry.

Grab your kids and bring a camera, it’s pretty cool!

The Art of Ice Cream is at 3208 South Congress Avenue in Austin.

