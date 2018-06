Models wearing face-kinis pose on the terraces of a farm on World Earth Day on April 22, 2015 in Loudi, Hunan province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Toss aside the floppy beach hats, there's a new trend in sun protection: the facekini.

The facekini has been popular in Asia for awhile, but now it's starting to catch on in the U.S.

More News Headlines

If you haven't seen one, it's a mix between a rash guard and a ski mask made of out light spandex material in a variety of colors and designs.

Check out these Instagram photos of people sporting facekinis and then scroll down to vote in our poll.

A post shared by Johnny Louis (@johnnydudulouis) on Sep 7, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

A post shared by ♠️LORI HEDRICK♠️ (@lo_dagger) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

A post shared by Michelle Mason Otremba (@mmo_michelle) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

A post shared by amyjcheng (@amyjcheng) on May 27, 2016 at 9:38pm PDT

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.