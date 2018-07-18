Facebook post helps San Antonio police track down sex assault suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a 2016 child sexual assault case.

They say they located Bryan Belangeri, 38, in Colorado, living under a different name.

Belangeri is accused of fondling a girl who was ten-years-old at the time.

After finding out about the alleged assault, the victim’s mother confronted Belangeri about it by phone, and he went on the run, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit says the victim’s mother then turned to Facebook, posting a plea for information on Belangeri’s whereabouts.

It says a man in Colorado later saw the post and contacted her, saying that he knew where Belangeri lived.

The affidavit said the man was doing some research of his own online when he noticed the Facebook post.

He told police that Belangeri was dating his ex-wife and spending time with his two young daughters, so he wanted to check him out.

Belangeri was arrested Sunday in connection with only the San Antonio case.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.