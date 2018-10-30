Fall back this weekend for end of daylight saving time

SAN ANTONIO - Daylight saving time ends Sunday as clocks “fall back” one hour.

Set a reminder on your phone to roll back the clock to standard time: the official time change is at 2 a.m., but for people who hit the hay earlier, they should set the clock back before they go to bed.

Commonly referred to as daylight “savings” time, the correct term is actually daylight saving time.

Not all states observe daylight saving time since states can exempt themselves from the time change.

Hawaii and parts of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.