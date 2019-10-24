Fallen firefighter Greg Garza set to be laid to rest Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Fallen firefighter Greg Garza is set to be laid to rest on Thursday.

At 9 a.m. the first of two processions will begin that will head to Community Bible Church.

The first procession with the San Antonio Fire Department will leave the Alamodome shortly before the family has its procession around 10:45 a.m.

A private funeral service will take place at noon, followed by a private interment.

Garza, a 17-year SAFD veteran, died last week while he and other firefighters responded to a call at the Comfort Suites on the East Side near downtown. Garza was accidentally hit by a commercial van when he stepped onto the road.

Garza was honored Tuesday in a memorial walk by his brothers and sisters of the San Antonio Fire Department and a memorial service on Wednesday.

The fire department also has set up a memorial account to benefit Garza's widow at Generations Federal Credit Union where donations can be made.

