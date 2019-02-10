Families honor loved ones at Confucius Wishing Lanterns event at River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of people, including families of fallen heroes, lined the River Walk for the Confucius Wishing Lanterns event Saturday night.

The event was put together with the help of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

Families spent the day decorating their lanterns in honor of loved ones ahead of the big release down the San Antonio River.

Those who missed out Saturday can take advantage of other future opportunities.

The Parade of Lanterns event is taking place every night through Feb. 23 on the River Walk.

For more information, click here to visit the event's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.