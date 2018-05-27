Families pay respect to loved ones at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The Fort Sam Houston Cemetery was filled with people Memorial Day weekend. Guests paid their respects to loved ones who once served or lost their lives in combat.

One couple, Arthur and Elvia Cavazos, visited five of their relatives buried at Fort Sam Houston.

One of Elvia Cavazos’ brothers, Marine Pvt. 1st Class Richard Stephen Hernandez, died at the age of 21 while fighting at Khe Sanh during the Vietnam War. The battle is considered one of the bloodiest battles fought by Marines.

Arthur Cavazos said it pains him to know how much his wife still hurts from her brother’s death.

Arthur Cavazos said that while he and his wife have to walk past several hundred graves to get to all of their family members, it's worth it. He said he enjoys seeing the various traditions people observe when paying respects to their loved ones.

"It's a day of remembrance for these people that paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life," Arthur Cavazos said. "It's a battle that continues today."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.