Families surprised with breakfast, presents ahead of holidays

SAN ANTONIO - Local philanthropist Kym Rapier on Saturday organized a breakfast and gift giveaway for several families of students in the South Side Independent School District.

Approximately 27 families were served breakfast, and each child received gifts. According to Karina Villa, a spokeswoman for Rapier, the children would not have received gifts without the program.

"(South Side ISD) actually reached out to us and let us know there were a lot of families that were not going to be able to celebrate Christmas," Villa said. "A lot of grandparents raising grandchildren."

Before the presents, Villa said families enjoyed carne guisada, barbacoa, donuts and more.

The toys, clothing and breakfast were paid for by Rapier.

"We had a list of families that were identified by the school district as families who really, truly needed support," Villa said. "A lot of large families. So, they gave us that list, they had a wish list."

Villa said that Rapier first purchased items the families needed, such as coats and shoes, then purchased items the families wanted.

Villa said Rapier wanted to ensure that the children were able to have a Christmas gift experience.

