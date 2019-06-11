Family believes loved one killed in second crash while helping victim in rollover

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Family members said they are frustrated in trying to find answers and closure in the search for their loved one, who they believe was killed in a crash while trying to help another crash victim.

Melissa Ramos had a FaceTime call with 27-year-old Domenica Burleson on Sunday morning from the scene of a single-car rollover crash along Loop 410 in Castle Hills.

Burleson told Ramos she stopped to offer help to the driver.

“It looked like she was outside, so I asked her if she was OK. She said, ‘Yeah.’ She's, like, ‘I just stopped because there was an accident. It looked like nobody was moving,’” Ramos said. “She's, like, ‘But the police is already on their way.’ She turned the camera. She showed me the car that had gotten in the accident. I guess they had hit the wall.”

The call ended with Burleson promising to call Ramos back in a few minutes, but the call never happened. Burleson’s family believes she was the woman killed in a secondary crash that occurred just minutes after that call ended.

Castle Hills Police said their officers and several good Samaritans were responding to a single-car rollover at Loop 410 and Honeysuckle Lane when a suspected drunken driver plowed into the scene.

The suspect, identified by San Antonio police as Jesus Ruiz Sauceda, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and other charges, police said. He’s being held on a $375,000 bond.

Burleson’s father, Bobby Burleson, is frustrated that no one is giving him answers about his daughter’s body. His hope that she was not the person killed in the secondary crash is fading.

“I hope in my heart, but she would not stay away from her daughters this long,” he said.

The mother of two is remembered as a caring, hardworking person.

Castle Hills police said they will not release any more information on the crash until the medical examiner has identified the victim.

There were three officers at the scene that night, and two of them were hurt.

Cpl. Romeo Muno is still in the hospital. Officer Garret Earlywhine has been released from the hospital. He jumped from the bridge. Officer Jalen Brady was not hurt.

Three other good Samaritans were also hurt in the crash, and two of them were in critical condition, according to police.

Eli Perez said he saw the driver swerving in and out of lanes a few miles before the crash. He said he witnessed the crash and stopped to help.

Perez described a horrific scene.

“I'm screaming in my car, almost starting to cry. 'No, no, no, no, no!' I'm just yelling ‘No, no, God, no,’” he said. “All I could see was disaster. It was disaster from the get-go.”

Perez ran to help people trapped under cars and people and officers who jumped from the bridge. He remembers praying with those injured and praying over the woman who died.

Saucedo has been arrested several times on charges involving drugs.

