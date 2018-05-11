Family desperate to find loved one missing since last week

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is making an emotional plea and begging for the return of her husband who disappeared last week.

“We’ve been so blessed as a family … To have someone who absolutely adores and cherishes me and has shown me that since the day you saw me in high school and told your friends you were going to spend the rest of your life with me,” said Melissa Mayer, wife of Scott Mayer, who is missing.

There’s been no sign of the 47-year-old North East Independent School District employee since he drove away from his home in north Bexar County on May 2.

Melissa and Scott Mayer have been married since 1995. They have three children who need their father, Melissa Mayer says.

Scott Mayer’s brother said it’s not like him to just leave without saying anything.

The church where Scott Mayer has been a member since he was a child was nearly filled to capacity for a prayer vigil Thursday.

Mayer’s family said the love and support they have received has been overwhelming.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

