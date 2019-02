SAN ANTONIO - A family is displaced after a fire started in their apartment on the city's Northwest Side.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex just after 10 a.m. Friday on Fredericksburg Road.

Officials said the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical problem.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one bedroom. Damage is estimated to be about $5,000.

The family will have to stay somewhere else for now.

