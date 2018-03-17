Family displaced after spark leads to fire in South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side family was displaced from their home after a fire caused thousands in damage Friday.

The fire happened just before 8 p.m. on Shrine Avenue near Southwest Military Drive between Pleasanton Road and South Flores Street.

More News Headlines

After hearing a loud “pop” while watching television, the family saw a big spark on the wall, which caused a fire that spread to the rest of the house.

All five family members were able to get out safely. Damage is estimated to be about $70,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.