Family fights for $300 refund for murdered baby's 1st birthday party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last month, 19-year-old Ariyan Johnson paid a $300 deposit to a Jacksonville event planner for her daughter's first birthday party.

It was a party the family never got to celebrate.

Johnson, her fiance, Quasean Trotter, and their baby girl, Arielle, were murdered in their Woodland Acres home just a week after Johnson made the deposit.

Johnson's mother asked the event planner, Raishekia McCloud, to refund the $300, because her family needed every penny to pay for three unexpected funerals.

“At the time of my daughter's passing, I needed it. We were doing a triple funeral -- not for one person, not for two, but three people,” Yaisa Richardson said. “Two families were combined, which made this funeral large, but at that time, God provided.”

McCloud, who said Johnson knew the money was non-refundable and that she signed a contract, initially declined to return the $300, showing News4Jax paperwork Friday detailing text messages between her and Johnson.

“It was supposed to be an entire event, meaning tablecloths, linen, decorations, chocolates to make her treats with. It was an entire event,” McCloud said of the party, which would have cost $800, including the deposit.

But instead of celebrating Arielle's first year of life, the baby's family buried her beside her parents -- without the help of the $300 refund.

McCloud said she received messages on social media from people threatening to kill her if she didn't refund the money. She told News4Jax she has decided to give the family back the $300, saying she never meant for things to go so far.

“I understand the mother is grieving and that the family is grieving, but please have courtesy for business owners and people like me,” McCloud said. “We still have to continue on in this life to do what we need to do to provide for our family.”

She said she never intended to hurt Johnson's family.

“Definitely, my condolences to the family,” McCloud said. “You can never really understand what they're going through.”

Police have not found the killer.

Anyone who has information that could help solve the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.