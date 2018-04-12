Family, friends of 16-year-old suicide victim hold special workout in his honor

SAN ANTONIO - A special workout will be held Saturday in remembrance of 16-year-old David Molak, an Alamo Heights student who was bullied in school and online and took his own life.

“When he was here in the gym, he was a happy and competitive athlete,” said Ed Conway, co-owner of The Tribe Strength and Conditioning gym where Molak worked out several times a week.

In January 2016, Molak took his own life.

“There were moments of asking, 'Hey, how's everything going?' And him saying 'not alright' or 'it was a bad day today.' Not really elaborating on that. With hindsight being 20/20, I say, 'Man, I wish I would have pressed a little bit more,'” Conway said.

Conway is helping to keep David's legacy alive. On Saturday, his gym will be hosting a workout in David’s honor for the third year in a row.

Anyone can work out for $30, and they can purchase a commemorative T-shirt for $25 or they can get both for $50.

All the proceeds go to David’s Legacy Foundation, which was created by Molak’s family to help raise awareness and create accountability for bullying, whether it be cyberbullying or in-school bullying.

At the workout, there will also be a silent auction and a private speaker who will address bullying and teach participants the skills to deal with bullying effectively.

The workout will be from 8 a.m. to noon at The Tribe Strength and Conditioning gym at 827 E. Rector St.

For more information, visit the gym's website here or call 210-776-2363.

