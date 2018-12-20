Family holds vigil for teen shot in the head 9 years ago

Family and friends held a vigil to remember Paul De Leon, who was shot in the back of the head and killed nine years ago at age 17.

De Leon was driving home with his brother when a man pulled up next to him at the intersection of Fair and New Braunfels avenues. The man seemed to need directions and De Leon rolled down his window to help. The man pulled out a gun and shot him in the back the head.

De Leon was killed a month before his 18th birthday and six months before his high school graduation date.

De Leon's family said he was loving and caring.

"He loved basketball. He loved his video games. He loved to eat pizza," said Norma Rodriguez, De Leon's mother.

The suspect still has not been caught. The family is asking anyone with information to call police.