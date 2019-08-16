Family ID's San Antonio man who tried to steal coins from car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A criminal case is now closed after San Antonio police say family members helped identify a suspect accused of breaking into a coin machine at a North Side car wash.

The suspect, Jeremy Rogers, was taken into custody early Friday morning and charged on suspicion of causing criminal mischief between $750 to $2,5000.

Police said his girlfriend's family was key to the investigation.

On June 3, the owner of Sudzy Car Wash, located in the 400 block of West Nakoma Drive, called the police to report a coin-operated machine at his car wash had been burglarized.

Police said the owner provided security footage that showed a man damaging the coin machine and unsuccessfully attempting to break into it.

During the investigation, Rogers was identified by his girlfriend's family as the man seen in the surveillance footage, according to an arrest affidavit.

While Rogers did not steal any coins, police said he caused damage to the machine that totaled more than $1,600.

Rogers has since been released from custody after posting $1,800 bail, according to online jail records.

The jail records show this is not the first time Rogers tried to break into a coin machine. On Jan. 28, Rogers was convicted of burglarizing a coin-operated machine and ordered by a judge to spend four months at the Bexar County Jail.

Rogers has been previously arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and assault on family, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.