Family looks for answers in year-old murder

SAN ANTONIO - A year after his murder, the family of Herion Chase is still waiting for his killer to be caught.

Chase was shot and killed outside of Big Cassel's Smokehouse by I-10 and Dietrich Road on Sep. 8, 2018. Police have said there was some kind of altercation between Chase and some other people leading up to the shooting.

Gathering by Chase's grave in Eastview Cemetery on Sunday for a balloon release in his memory, his family says it has been a tough year without him.

RELATED: SAPD video shows 2 men gunning down man outside barbecue joint

"It's something that we missing every day. That we know we can't fight to get it back but we could fight for justice in his name," said his sister, Ebony Debrow.

While they wait for that justice, they are also frustrated with the pace and progress of the investigation.

"A year - that's twelve months. That's a long time to not give us no kind of information on updating about what's going on with his death," said his sister, Seletha Lowe.

Lowe is also frustrated no one has come forward to help, either. Police released a video shortly after the shooting that shows two people standing near what appears to be a light-colored, four-door car before the one on the driver's side fired off numerous shots.

Lowe is certain someone knows something about his death.

"You know the streets gonna always talk, but for somebody to actually go to the police or call homicide, nobody has been willing to do nothing," Lowe said.

"If you know something, please come forward. Me and my family we still grieving. As you can see our lives have changed. They are not the same."

If you have any information, please call homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.