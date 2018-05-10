Family loses everything in large Northwest Side fire

SAN ANTONIO - A man says his family lost all of their belongings after a large house fire on the Northwest Side on Wednesday night.

Francisco Murillo went home Thursday morning to search for anything that may have survived the flames.

"I lost 100 percent of what I own, and it hurts," Murillo said.

Murillo was enjoying family time at his home on Gus Eckert Road near Fredericksburg Road and the USAA campus when he heard a loud noise.

"I heard an explosion, and it wasn't a small explosion. It was a big explosion. It just went ‘boom,’" Murillo said.

Seconds later, there were more loud noises, then flames started shooting out from his house and homes next door.

Police at the scene said the fire appeared to have started in a shed, but it was fueled by nearby propane tanks.

"It's up to me where we're going to be next, and right now, I'm lost. I don't know," Murillo said.

Murillo has four children ranging in age from 5 to 14. He's a blue collar man, who admits he doesn't make much money and worries about providing for his family.

"My oldest son tells me, ‘Dad, don't worry about it. Do you need me to work? I can work with you.’ Having your children step up to the plate like that, man, I love my children," Murillo said.

The grief-stricken father is now asking for help from the community.

"Usually, a man wouldn't say this because he has so much pride, but I ran out of pride. I need help. That’s what I need," Murillo said.

The family has a place to stay for now with the help of the Red Cross, but they’re unsure where they’ll go next.

Anyone who would like to help is asked to call Murillo 210-954-9099 or email murillo.fm@gmail.com.

